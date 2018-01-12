Adam Cracknell, Zachary Fucale lead AHL Rocket over Wolf Pack 4-2

LAVAL, Que. — Adam Cracknell scored twice in the first period and Zachary Fucale made 27 saves as the Laval Rocket hung on to beat the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-2 on Friday in American Hockey League play.

Eric Gelinas and Matt Taormina supplied the rest of the offence for the Rocket (16-17-7). Nikita Scherbak chipped in with a pair of assists.

Cole Schneider and Ryan Sproul responded for the Wolf Pack (15-18-6), who got a 16-save outing from Marek Mazanec.