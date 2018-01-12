Bears hire ex-Oregon coach Helfrich as offensive co-ordinator
Helfrich led Oregon to a 37-16 record in four seasons as head coach. That included a run to the first College Football Playoff championship game at the end of the 2014 season with Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota at quarterback. He was fired on the heels of a 4-8 finish in 2016.
The Bears are looking to get the most out of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and emerge from one of the worst runs in franchise history.
He takes over a 5-11 team that missed the playoffs for the seventh straight season and hasn't finished above .500 since Lovie Smith got fired after going 10-6 in 2012.
London has spent nine seasons in the NFL — the past four as Houston's running backs coach. He was an offensive assistant with the Bears from 2007-09.
