Bills fire offensive co-ordinator Rick Dennison
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have fired offensive
The team announced the move on Friday after the Bills finished 29th in
Buffalo scored just three points in last weekend's wild-card round loss to Jacksonville, the franchise's first playoff game in 18 years.
Bills coach McDermott was non-committal when discussing any coaching staff decisions during an end of the season news conference on Tuesday.
The decision also raised questions about the future of quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who has one year left on his contract.
