Bills fire offensive co-ordinator Rick Dennison

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have fired offensive co-ordinator Rick Dennison.

The team announced the move on Friday after the Bills finished 29th in offence . Their running attack fell to sixth after leading the league the past two seasons.

Buffalo scored just three points in last weekend's wild-card round loss to Jacksonville, the franchise's first playoff game in 18 years.

Bills coach McDermott was non-committal when discussing any coaching staff decisions during an end of the season news conference on Tuesday.