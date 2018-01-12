Bryant gets $10.85M, record for 1st arbitration eligible
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CHICAGO — Kris Bryant has agreed to a $10.85 million, one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs, a record for a player eligible for arbitration for the first time.
The previous mark was held by Ryan Howard, who was awarded $10 million by a three-person panel in 2008, his first year of eligibility for arbitration. The Cubs and Bryant avoided arbitration, and the 26-year-old third baseman receives a hefty raise after making $1.05 million last year.
Bryant hit .295 with 29 home runs and 73 RBIs in 2017. The previous season, he earned National League MVP
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Omar Khadr settlement: Is it true that the deal saved Canada tens of millions?
-
Update: Calgary nudist group threatens legal action after city cancels swim
-
Dozens charged after Nova Scotia police seize drugs, guns and vehicles
-
5 things to do in Halifax: From Halifax Convention Centre to cats and dogs