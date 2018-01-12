Cavaliers, Pacers will be missing key pieces for game
INDIANAPOLIS — Isaiah Thomas and Dwyane Wade were out of the lineup for the Cleveland Cavaliers against Indiana.
Thomas has not yet been cleared to play on consecutive nights as he continues to play his way back from
Two other guards, Iman Shumpert and Derrick Rose, were also unavailable for the Cavs on Friday night.
Shumpert missed his 20th consecutive game since having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Rose hasn't played since early December because of a sprained left ankle.
Domantas Sabonis made his second straight start at
The Central Division-leading Cavaliers have lost six of eight and are 0-2 against the Pacers this season.
