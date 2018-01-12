Chiefs hire McCullough off USC staff to coach running backs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs hired Deland McCullough off the staff at Southern California on Friday to coach their running backs, taking the place of recently promoted assistant coach Eric Bieniemy.
McCullough spent six seasons with Indiana before coaching the Trojans' running backs last season.
He played at Miami of Ohio before stints with the Bengals and Eagles in the NFL, two seasons with Winnipeg in the Canadian Football League and a season in the short-lived XFL.
