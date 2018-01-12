Daleman leads after short program a day after learning she has pneumonia

VANCOUVER — A day after she was diagnosed with pneumonia, Gabrielle Daleman won the short program at the Canadian figure skating championships.

Skating to a French rendition of "Carmen," the world bronze medallist scored 77.88 points to take a six-point lead over Kaetlyn Osmond into Saturday's free program.

Daleman, a 19-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., won bronze at last year's world championships, while Osmond claimed silver.

The 22-year-old Osmond, from Marystown, N.L., had an uncharacteristic fall on her opening element — a triple flip — but finished her program to Edith Piaf's "Sous le Ciel de Paris" cleanly and scored 71.41.

The Canadian championships determine the Olympic team for Pyeongchang. Canada has three berths in women's singles at next month's Olympics.