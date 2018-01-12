Derek Dietrich, Miguel Rojas agree to contracts with Marlins
MIAMI — Third baseman Derek Dietrich and shortstop Miguel Rojas have agreed to contracts for 2018 with the Miami Marlins.
Both players avoided arbitration. Catcher J.T. Realmuto, first baseman Justin Bour and right-hander Dan Straily are headed for arbitration after they were unable to reach contract agreements with the team by Friday's deadline.
Dietrich had career highs of 13 homers, 53 RBIs and 135 games last year, and batted .249. Miguel Rojas batted a career-high .290 in 90 games.
Realmuto asked for $3.5 million and the Marlins offered $2.9 million. Bour sought $3.4 million and was offered $3 million, Straily wanted $3.55 million and Miami countered at $3,375,000.
