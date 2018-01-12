Diamondbacks settle with Lamb, Ray, more, avoid arbitration

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have avoided salary arbitration with third baseman Jake Lamb, lefty starter Robbie Ray, righty Taijuan Walker and several other players by reaching deals on one-year contracts.

Arizona also agreed with left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin, right-hander Brian Boxberger, outfielder David Peralta and infielder/outfielder Chris Owings on Friday.

Lamb, who gets $4,275,000, was a significant player in the lineup of the team that earned the top spot in the NL wild-card race last year. He is a slugging, left-handed hitting third baseman who hit 30 home runs with 105 RBIs.

Ray ($3.95 million) was 15-5 with a 2.89 ERA. The 26-year-old struck out 218 in 162 innings. Walker ($4,825,000) was 9-9 with a 3.49 ERA.