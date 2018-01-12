Ducks ironman Andrew Cogliano gets 3-year contract extension

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Durable forward Andrew Cogliano has agreed to a $9.75 million, three-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season with the Anaheim Ducks.

The Ducks announced the deal Friday.

Cogliano hasn't missed a game in his entire 11-season NHL career. The speedy two-way forward has played in 829 consecutive games for the Edmonton Oilers and the Ducks, who acquired him in 2011.

His ironman streak is the fourth-longest in NHL history and the longest active streak in the league. Including playoffs, Cogliano has appeared in 889 straight games, the second-longest streak to start a career in NHL history.

Cogliano is a standout penalty-killer with 17 career short-handed goals. He has 149 goals and 202 assists in his career, including five goals and 13 assists this season.

