Former Chelsea coach denies claims of racism toward players
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — A former Chelsea youth team coach has denied allegations that he subjected players to racist and other abuse.
The Guardian newspaper's
Eddie Johns, a lawyer representing Rix and Williams, says "our clients deny all and any allegations of racial or other abuse."
Johns adds that police have already investigated the allegations and "did not consider there was sufficient evidence even to report it to the Crown Prosecution Service."
According to Johns, Rix and Williams "are
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Omar Khadr settlement: Is it true that the deal saved Canada tens of millions?
-
Update: Calgary nudist group threatens legal action after city cancels swim
-
5 things to do in Halifax: From Halifax Convention Centre to cats and dogs
-
Dozens charged after Nova Scotia police seize drugs, guns and vehicles