Former Impact coach Marc Dos Santos joins Los Angeles FC coaching staff

LOS ANGELES — Former Montreal Impact coach Marc Dos Santos has been named an assistant coach to Bob Bradley at Los Angeles FC.

The MLS expansion team also named Zak Abdel its goalkeeping coach. Abdel had the same role with the Canadian men's team under former coach Octavio Zambrano.

Mike Sorber will serve as LAFC's director of soccer operations. Other assistant coaches are Ante Razov and Kenny Arena.

Dos Santos led the now-defunct San Francisco Deltas to the NASL championship in 2017 when he was named the league's manager of the year for the second time. He previously coached the Trois-Rivieres Attak FC (2007-08), the Impact (2009-2011) and Ottawa Fury FC (2013-2015).

He has also coached youth teams in Brazil at FC Primeira Camisa and SE Palmeiras before taking over Desportivo Brasil. Dos Santos won NASAL coach of the year honours with Ottawa in 2015

Dos Santos, a Canada-Portugal dual citizen, also took the Swope Park Rangers to the USL final in 2016.

Abdel has served as goalkeeper coach for Canada (2017), the Egyptian national team (2011-2013), U.S. team (2008-2011), Chivas USA (2006-2007), U.S. under-20s (2005) and the L.A. Galaxy (1998-2004).