Harman extends good play in Hawaii and takes Sony Open lead

Brian Harman putts on the 13th green during the second round of the Sony Open golf tournament, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU — Brian Harman's game stayed with him from one island to the next in Hawaii as he made eagle on his last hole for a 7-under 63 and the early lead in the Sony Open.

Harman played in the final group at Kapalua last week and tied for third in a final round in which no one had much of a chance against Dustin Johnson. On a far different course at Waialae, he had another stretch of three straight birdies in Friday's second round and closed with a 7-iron to 15 feet for eagle on the par-5 ninth.

Harman was at 13-under 127, three shots ahead of Zach Johnson (67), John Peterson (64) and Tom Hoge (65).

Defending champion Justin Thomas salvaged an otherwise pedestrian round with a birdie-birdie-eagle finish for a 67. He was seven behind.

