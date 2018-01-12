Hood fined $35,000 for slapping phone from fan's hand

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for slapping a phone out of a fan's hand.

Hood was forced to leave Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards after receiving a second technical foul. He knocked the phone out of a fan's hand while walking past the man who was sitting courtside and looked to be recording Hood exiting the court.

The incident took place with 2:21 left in the third quarter of a 107-104 Jazz victory at Washington.