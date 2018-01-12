Marlies beat Checkers 4-1, extend win streak to five games
A
A
Share via Email
RALEIGH, N.C. — Garret Sparks made 26 saves as the Toronto Marlies downed the Charlotte Checkers 4-1 on Friday in American Hockey League action.
Kasperi Kapanan, Miro Aaltonen and Ben Smith each had a goal and an assist for the Marlies (27-11-0), who extended their win streak to five games. Andreas Johnsson added an empty netter.
Andrew Poturalski was the only Checkers (21-15-1) skater to beat Sparks.
Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 19-of-22 shots for Charlotte.
Toronto went 2 for 4 on the power play while the Checkers were 0 for 3
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax business owner left 'high and dry' after alleged theft and fraud by former employees
-
-
Nova Scotia man facing child-porn charges, victim an elementary student in California
-
'Stop doing this. I’m a kid': Man cuts hijab off young girl, returns to attack again