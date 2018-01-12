Morocco 2026 World Cup bid hires international consultants

LONDON — The Morocco 2026 World Cup bid, which has presented scarce details with six months until the vote, has hired international strategy consultants.

London-based VERO, which worked on Qatar's 2022 World Cup bid, says it will "shape the vision" of the expanded 48-team tournament in Morocco.

Its only rival for the 2026 World Cup is a joint bid from the United States, Mexico and Canada which presented its first plans last April. Morocco announced its bid with a two-sentence statement in August, and is yet to provide details of host cities or stadiums.