New Hurricanes owner Dundon values 'winning more than money'
A
A
Share via Email
RALEIGH, N.C. — The new owner of the Carolina Hurricanes wants his team to win — soon.
Tom Dundon was introduced Friday as the majority owner of the team with the NHL's longest active
While repeatedly describing himself as impatient, the 46-year-old Dallas billionaire also says he's "not going to make irrational, silly decisions" as a first-time owner of a professional sports team.
Dundon says he values "winning more than money, but it doesn't mean I want to burn it."
Dundon was introduced a day after the closing of his purchase of the majority of the team from longtime owner Peter Karmanos Jr., who will retain a minority ownership interest.
___
For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Omar Khadr settlement: Is it true that the deal saved Canada tens of millions?
-
Update: Calgary nudist group threatens legal action after city cancels swim
-
5 things to do in Halifax: From Halifax Convention Centre to cats and dogs
-
Dozens charged after Nova Scotia police seize drugs, guns and vehicles