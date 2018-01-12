Norway beats France to win men's relay at biathlon World Cup
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
RUHPOLDING, Germany — Johannes Thingnes Boe sealed Norway's win ahead of France in the men's 4x7.
Boe overtook Antonin Guigonnat of France and Anton Shipulin of Russia and carved out a big lead after shooting cleanly in prone. He needed two spares in standing shooting before sealing the win, 24.9 seconds ahead of France.
The Norwegian team of Lars Helge Birkeland, Boe's older brother Tarjei, Emil Hegle Svendsen, and the younger Boe completed the course in over an hour with seven spares.
It was the Norwegians' eighth win in 11 relay races in Ruhpolding.
Overall World Cup leader Martin Fourcade shot cleanly to drag France back into contention with the fastest round of the day, going third after Simon Desthieux and Quentin Fillon Maillet. But Guigonnat was unable to hold onto their lead. France finished with six spares altogether.
Russia finished third, 53.4 seconds behind Norway with four spares, followed by Germany and Austria.
The women's relay was scheduled for Saturday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
City on the rise: Halifax ranks fourth on global list of top travel spots for 2018
-
Update: Calgary nudist group threatens legal action after city cancels swim
-
Dozens charged after Nova Scotia police seize drugs, guns and vehicles
-
Omar Khadr settlement: Is it true that the deal saved Canada tens of millions?