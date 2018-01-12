Orioles avoid arbitration with Machado, Britton
BALTIMORE — The Orioles agreed to a $16 million contract with third baseman Manny Machado and a $12 million deal with injured closer Zach Britton, avoiding arbitration with both stars.
Machado, who can become a free agent after this season, hit .259 with 33 homers and 95 RBIs last year, when he made $11.5 million. He has been mentioned in persistent trade
Britton ruptured his right Achilles tendon in
Britton also can also become a free agent after this season.
