Pistons sign Buycks to multiyear deal

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons have signed guard Dwight Buycks to a multiyear contract.

The team did not announce terms of the deal Friday. Buycks was previously signed by the Pistons as a two-way player. He has appeared in eight games with Detroit this season, averaging 8.8 points, 2.4 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 15.1 minutes per game.

Since point guard Reggie Jackson was sidelined Dec. 26 by an ankle injury , Buycks has been in the regular rotation. For his career, he has averaged 5.9 points in 28 NBA games for the Raptors, Lakers and Pistons.

