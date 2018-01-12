Saints WR Brandon Coleman to miss playoff game vs Vikings

METAIRIE, La. — Saints receiver Brandon Coleman has been declared out of Sunday's divisional-round playoff game in Minnesota.

Coleman has not practiced this week because of a neck injury.

Coleman played in the wild-card round against Carolina, catching four passes for 44 yards last Sunday.

Coleman had 23 catches during the regular season for 364 yards and three touchdowns.

Two other players who are regulars on special teams — linebacker Michael Mauti and reserve quarterback Taysom Hill — are listed as questionable after illnesses kept them out of practice Thursday and Friday.

