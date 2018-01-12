Sports

Scores and Schedule

Thursday's Games

NHL

Carolina 3 Washington 1

Buffalo 3 Columbus 1

Calgary 5 Tampa Bay 1

---

NBA

Boston 114 Philadelphia 103

Toronto 133 Cleveland 99

L.A. Clippers 121 Sacramento 115

L.A. Lakers 93 San Antonio 81

---

Friday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 9 p.m.

---

AHL

WB/Scranton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 7:15 p.m.

Hartford at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Rockford at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Utah at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

---

NLL

Rochester at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

---

