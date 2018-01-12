Scores and Schedule
A
A
Share via Email
Thursday's Games
NHL
Carolina 3 Washington 1
Buffalo 3 Columbus 1
Calgary 5 Tampa Bay 1
---
NBA
Boston 114 Philadelphia 103
Toronto 133 Cleveland 99
L.A. Clippers 121 Sacramento 115
L.A. Lakers 93 San Antonio 81
---
Friday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 9 p.m.
---
AHL
WB/Scranton at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 7:15 p.m.
Hartford at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Rockford at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.
Utah at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
---
NLL
Rochester at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
---
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax business owner left 'high and dry' after alleged theft and fraud by former employees
-
'I thought it was a joke': Make it Awkward Inclusivity Summit criticized for high ticket prices
-
Update: Calgary nudist group threatens legal action after city cancels swim
-