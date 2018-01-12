Twins reach deals with Escobar, 4 others

Right-hander Kyle Gibson is the lone Minnesota player still eligible for arbitration. He's asking for $4.55 million and the team is offering $4.2 million.

Escobar started last year in a utility role and wound up providing the Twins a steady bat and glove when circumstances forced him into an everyday spot in the lineup. After taking over at third base for the final six weeks when Miguel Sano was injured, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Escobar finished with a career-high 21 home runs.