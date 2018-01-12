WBC heavyweight champ Wilder to face unbeaten Ortiz

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — WBC heavyweight championship Deontay Wilder is set to meet unbeaten contender Luis Ortiz on March 3 at Barclays Center.

Wilder (39-0, 38 KOs) is coming off a first-round knockout of Bermane Stiverne last November. He and Ortiz were initially supposed to fight on that card but the Cuban was scratched because of a positive drug test.

It will be Wilder's seventh title defence . Ortiz (28-0, 24 KOs) is being billed as his toughest opponent.

Wilder has posted impressive wins at Barlays, including the KO of Stiverne and a 2016 knockout of Artur Szpilka.

Before the first scheduled meeting, Ortiz was found to have taken two banned diuretics that are often used as masking agents for steroids.