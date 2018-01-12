WBC heavyweight champ Wilder to face unbeaten Ortiz
A
A
Share via Email
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — WBC heavyweight championship Deontay Wilder is set to meet unbeaten contender Luis Ortiz on March 3 at Barclays Center.
Wilder (39-0, 38 KOs) is coming off a first-round knockout of Bermane Stiverne last November. He and Ortiz were initially supposed to fight on that card but the Cuban was scratched because of a positive drug test.
It will be Wilder's seventh title
Wilder has posted impressive wins at Barlays, including the KO of Stiverne and a 2016 knockout of Artur Szpilka.
Before the first scheduled meeting, Ortiz was found to have taken two banned diuretics that are often used as masking agents for steroids.
The event is part of Premier Boxing Champions.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Omar Khadr settlement: Is it true that the deal saved Canada tens of millions?
-
Update: Calgary nudist group threatens legal action after city cancels swim
-
5 things to do in Halifax: From Halifax Convention Centre to cats and dogs
-
Dozens charged after Nova Scotia police seize drugs, guns and vehicles