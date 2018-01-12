Women's World Cup ski races swapped around this weekend
BAD KLEINKIRCHHEIM, Austria — Course conditions have forced organizers to swap the women's World Cup program for this weekend, with the first downhill of 2018 pushed back to Sunday and a super-G rescheduled for Saturday.
Due to heavy rain this week and mild temperatures, the lower section of the Karnten-Franz Klammer course was still too weak on Friday to stage the mandatory training for a downhill.
The International Ski Federation said a shortened training run would be held on only the upper part of the course on Friday, a day after the first training was cancelled.
The last time Bad Kleinkirchheim hosted the World Cup, in 2015, both races were
