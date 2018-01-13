49ers linebacker Reuben Foster arrested on marijuana charge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been arrested in Alabama and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.

AL.com (http://bit.ly/2moysWi ) says the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrest database indicates Foster, who just finished his rookie season, was arrested Friday. Bond was set at $2,500.

A statement from the 49ers Friday night said: "The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the matter involving Reuben Foster and we are currently gathering all relevant facts."

The former Alabama star linebacker was a first-team All-American for the Crimson Tide in 2016 and won the Butkus Award. He was a first-round pick in last year's NFL draft.

Foster started all 10 games he played in this season and posted 72 tackles, including 64 during the 49ers' final eight games.