Amid interest from Stoke, Sanchez Flores to stay at Espanyol
BARCELONA, Spain — Quique Sanchez Flores will stay as coach of Spanish team Espanyol following interest in him from English club Stoke.
Stoke is looking for a new manager after firing Mark Hughes last weekend, with the team in the Premier League's relegation zone.
Asked at a news conference Saturday whether he would be leaving for Stoke, Sanchez Flores says "I am the coach of Espanyol and I will be."
Flores spent the 2015-16 season in the Premier League with Watford.