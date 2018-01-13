Andrey Pedan scores hat trick to lift Penguins past AHL Rocket 4-3

LAVAL, Que. — Andrey Pedan completed a hat trick on the power play in the second period and it stood as the winner to lift the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins past the Laval Rocket 4-3 on Saturday for their seventh straight win in American Hockey League action.

Teddy Blueger also chipped in for the Penguins (23-10-3) and Anthony Peters made 23 saves.

Adam Cracknell struck twice for Laval (16-18-7), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. Eric Gelinas had the other goal and Michael McNiven stopped 37 shots.