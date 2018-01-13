Chelsea misfires again in 0-0 draw against Leicester in EPL

LONDON — Misfiring Chelsea missed the chance to climb into second place in the English Premier League by drawing 0-0 at home to 10-man Leicester on Saturday.

It was a third straight goalless draw involving Chelsea in all competitions — and a fourth in the team's last seven matches.

Leicester dominated at Stamford Bridge until Leicester left back Ben Chilwell was sent off after receiving a second yellow card in the 68th minute for a lunge at Victor Moses.

Chelsea applied pressure after that but rarely threatened Kasper Schmeichel, who easily clawed away a free kick from Marcos Alonso in injury time.

Chelsea stayed in third place, behind second-place Manchester United on goal difference and 15 points off leader Manchester City.

Its other goalless draws in the past seven days came against Norwich in the FA Cup and Arsenal in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal.