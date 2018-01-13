Dahlmeier takes Germany to victory at biathlon WCup

RUHPOLDING, Germany — Laura Dahlmeier took Germany to victory in the women's 4x6-kilometre relay at a biathlon World Cup on Saturday.

Germany was fourth and 24.4 seconds behind Switzerland when Dahlmeier started but she made her move with around 600 metres to go and overtook Italy's Federica Sanfilippo to seal the win.

The German team of Franziska Preuss, Denise Herrmann, Franziska Hildebrand and Dahlmeier completed the Ruhpolding course in 1 hour, 8 minutes, 47.0 seconds with nine spare rounds altogether.

Germany beat Italy's team of Lisa Vittozzi, Dorothea Wierer, Nicole Gontier and Sanfilippo by 2.9 seconds. Gontier missed three targets but her teammates all shot cleanly.

Hanna Oeberg held on for Sweden to finish third, 17.2 behind Germany with five missed targets, ahead of Norway and Poland.