Lanzini, Arnautovic inspire West Ham win at Huddersfield

HUDDERSFIELD, England — West Ham attackers Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic combined to inspire the team to a 4-1 win at Huddersfield in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Arnautovic — playing in a new role as a lone striker — put West Ham 2-1 ahead by scoring inside the first 30 seconds of the second half. Then the Austrian set up goals for Lanzini in the 56th and 61st minutes.

Mark Noble's opener for the London side in the 25th was cancelled out before the interval by Huddersfield midfielder Joe Lolley. Lolley was at fault for Noble's goal, giving away possession on the edge of his area.