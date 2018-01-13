LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball scoreless in pro debut in Lithuania
PANEVEZYS, Lithuania — LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball went scoreless in their pro basketball debut, finishing a combined 0 for 7.
The younger brothers of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball played in the Lithuanian league for BC Prienai on Saturday. Their team lost 95-86 to Lietkabelis Panevezys.
LiAngelo went 0 for 3 from the field in just over 9 minutes. His 16-year-old brother, LaMelo, played 5:16, going 0 for 4.
The brothers signed with the Lithuanian team last month after LiAngelo withdrew from UCLA. He was suspended indefinitely following his arrest for shoplifting during a recent tour of China.
That sparked a Twitter spat between father LaVar Ball and President Donald Trump.
