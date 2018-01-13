Patriots beat Titans 35-14 to head back to AFC title game
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady passed for three touchdowns and 337 yards, and the New England Patriots cruised past the Tennessee Titans 35-14 on Saturday night to advance to their seventh consecutive AFC championship game.
New England (14-3) will host the winner of Sunday's divisional matchup between Jacksonville and Pittsburgh.
It was Brady's 10th career
The Titans (10-8) took an early 7-0 lead, but New England scored 35 straight points to take control.
Marcus Mariota completed 22 of 37 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, but was under duress for most of the second half. He was sacked eight times, a Patriots playoff record.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL