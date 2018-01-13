Sacred Heart cruises past St. Francis Brooklyn 92-52

NEW YORK — De'von Barnett had 14 points and tied a career high with 12 rebounds to help Sacred Heart beat St. Francis Brooklyn 92-52 and snap a three-game losing streak on Saturday.

Mario Matasovic and Sean Hoehn each added 14 points. Kinnon LaRose made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and added 12 points, E.J. Anosike had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Charles Tucker Jr. scored 10 for the Pioneers (7-12, 2-4 Northeast Conference), who led the entire way.

Sacred Heart led 47-21 at halftime and had its largest lead at 91-44. The Pioneers had a 51-20 edge in rebounding and shot 56.4 per cent from the field while holding the Terriers (6-12, 3-3) to 29.1 per cent .