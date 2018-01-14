Defence rose to challenge for Eagles
PHILADELPHIA — When Carson Wentz went down for the Philadelphia Eagles, the pressure fell on backup Nick Foles and everyone else to step up.
They harassed Matt Ryan, contained Julio Jones and made a goal-line stand at the end in a 15-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
The strong defensive effort helped the underdog Eagles (14-3) advance to the NFC championship game for the sixth time since 2001. They'll host the Saints-Vikings winner next Sunday.
"We don't even care," linebacker Nigel Bradham said about a preferred opponent. "Obviously, we'll see a good game and get ready to prepare for whoever we're going to play next."
They held the Falcons to 281 yards, no points in the second half and Atlanta's only touchdown drive came after a fumbled punt at the Eagles 18.
"We don't point fingers," defensive end Brandon Graham said. "Just stay the task and keep playing your technique. Keep playing with effort. The second half, we went out there and did that. Nobody gave us a shot. We have another 60 minutes next week. I'm happy with this team because we are a great team. We stay together even through adversity."
Ryan threw incomplete to Jones and T.J. Ward. After a 7-yard pass to Jones to the 2, the season came down to one play.
"We probably had three guys calling out the play on that one just based on our preparation, our study," Jenkins said.
Jones had nine catches for 101 yards, but Mills and Ronald Darby kept him out of the end zone.
"The whole motto and the slogan was just 'do your job,'" Mills said. "Nobody has to go out there and be superman. Know what you have to do for one, then go out there and execute."
"It was on us and we wouldn't want it any other way," Bradham said.
AP NFL
Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_RobMaaddi