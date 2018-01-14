Sports

Federico Pellegrino wins again at cross-country World Cup

Switzerland's Nadine Faehndrich, left, Sweden's Ida Ingemarsdotter, center, and Russia's Jelena Soboleva compete during the women's 6x1.2 km freestyle team sprint semifinal of the World Cup in Dresden, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. (Hendrik Schmidt/dpa via AP)

DRESDEN, Germany — Italy's Federico Pellegrino claimed his second cross-country World Cup win in as many days with victory in the team sprint with Dietmar Noeckler on Sunday.

Pellegrino and Noeckler completed the 6x1. 3-kilometre course in a combined time of 12 minutes, 18.31 seconds, beating Sweden's Emil Joensson and Teodor Peterson by 1 minute, 7 seconds.

Andrey Krasnov and Gleb Retivykh of Russia were third, 1.23 off the pace.

Ida Ingemarsdotter and Maja Dahlqvist of Sweden won the women's team sprint in 13:33.40, beating compatriots Hanna Falk and Stina Nilsson by 0.16.

Ida Sargent and Sophie Caldwell of the United States were third, 0.23 behind.

