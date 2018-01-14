Flames place forward Jaromir Jagr on injured reserve, recall Ryan Lomberg
A
A
Share via Email
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames placed forward Jaromir Jagr on injured reserve Sunday and recalled forward Ryan Lomberg from the American Hockey League's Stockton Heat.
Jagr has a lower-body injury. The move was retroactive to Dec. 31.
The 45-year-old Czech has one goal and six assists in 22 games this season.
Lomberg has 11 points (4-7) in 33 games this season with the Heat.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Three cheers to the ballsy French women who called out the fury of the #MeToo phenomenon
-
George Chuvalo lacks capacity to decide on his marriage, judge rules
-
Donald Trump tried to show you he’s sane and stable. His week became a running fiasco
-
Vodka shots and ‘I love you’ texts — How two Canadian couples in Hawaii prepared for the end