Hannover apologizes after Mainz players racially abused
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Hannover president Martin Kind has apologized for the racial abuse Mainz players Leon Balogun and Anthony Ujah were subjected to before the teams' Bundesliga game on Saturday.
Balogun says on Twitter: "Ujah and I were racially insulted with ape noises among other things as we warmed up in front of the Hannover fan block. I'm shocked that such
The 29-year-old defender adds, "We give everything for the fans every week, but some of you don't even give us respect. There shouldn't be any room for any racism in any stand in the world!"
Club president Kind says, "I reject such
News agency dpa says Hannover has said that between six and 12 people were involved.
Hannover won the game 3-2.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Convictions sought for B.C. pair found guilty of terror-related crimes
-
George Chuvalo lacks capacity to decide on his marriage, judge rules
-
Donald Trump tried to show you he’s sane and stable. His week became a running fiasco
-
Vodka shots and ‘I love you’ texts — How two Canadian couples in Hawaii prepared for the end