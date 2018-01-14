Levante player accuses Celta's Aspas of racist insult
A
A
Share via Email
MADRID — Levante midfielder Jefferson Lerma has accused Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas of using a racist slur to insult him during a Spanish league match on Sunday.
Lerma tells GOL television that "these acts of racism can't happen."
Aspas, who is a Spain international, denies racially abusing Lerma.
Aspas tells Celta's
Lerma, who is black, says that he reported the alleged abuse to referee Alfonso Alvarez, but claims that Alvarez responded that he was tired of his complaints.
Alvarez made no mention of the incident in his report.
Levante issued a statement saying it fully supported Lerma and its "rejection of all racism in football."
Celta won the match at Levante 1-0.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Convictions sought for B.C. pair found guilty of terror-related crimes
-
George Chuvalo lacks capacity to decide on his marriage, judge rules
-
Donald Trump tried to show you he’s sane and stable. His week became a running fiasco
-
Vodka shots and ‘I love you’ texts — How two Canadian couples in Hawaii prepared for the end