Mets reach 1-year deal with free agent 1B Adrian Gonzalez

NEW YORK — Free agent first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and the New York Mets have reached agreement on a one-year contract.

The 35-year-old Gonzalez needs to pass a physical to complete the deal. He was limited to 71 games last season because of a herniated disk in his back, and was left off the Los Angeles Dodgers' post-season roster.

Gonzalez is a five-time All-Star, hitting .288 with 311 career home runs. He batted just .242 last season and was traded to Atlanta in December. The Braves released him shortly after the deal.