Nurse scores in OT to lift Oilers over Golden Knights 3-2

LAS VEGAS — Darnell Nurse scored 55 seconds into overtime to lift the Edmonton Oilers past the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Saturday night.

Patrick Maroon and Drake Caggiula also scored for the Oilers, and Cam Talbot made 34 saves.

William Karlsson and Reilly Smith scored for Vegas, while Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27 shots.

Vegas, coming off its league-mandated bye week, was playing for the first time since Jan. 6 when they beat the New York Rangers 2-1. The Oilers, meanwhile, were playing for the second time in two nights after a 4-2 win in Arizona. Edmonton begins its bye week Sunday.

Edmonton got on the board first, when Nurse's pass caromed off Maroon's left skate and slid beneath Fleury's pads. Connor McDavid assisted.

It didn't take long for the Golden Knights to respond, as Smith picked up the puck behind the net, skated around long enough to shake McDavid and then skated right up to Talbot before going top shelf for his 12th goal. Deryk Engelland was credited with an assist to tally his 100th career point.

Vegas' second goal was set up nicely by Reilly Smith, who laid a big hit on Edmonton's Kris Russell, allowing Jonathan Marchessault to skate free with the puck and set up Karlsson in front of the net for the one-timer. Karlsson, who many believe was snubbed from the Pacific Division All-Star team, scored his 23rd goal of the season, the fifth-highest in the league.

Caggiula tied the game for the Oilers, who displayed excellent passing on a 3-on-1 break in transition. Maroon and McDavid assisted on the goal. It was McDavid's 200th career point, in just the 173rd game of his NHL career. He is the fourth-quickest active player and third youngest active player to reach 200 points.

The Oilers, whose penalty kill ranks last in the NHL, has the third-best road percentage when short-handed. The Golden Knights were 0 for 6 on the power play.

NOTES: Paid attendance was a season-high 18,351. ... Former Oilers great Wayne Gretzky was in attendance. ... Vegas wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare left the game with 11:38 left in the first period after Nurse's slap shot struck him in the face. He returned later in the period with his right eyebrow stitched. ... McDavid celebrated his 21st birthday Saturday, and a heavily orange-clad fan section sang "Happy Birthday" midway through the first period.

UP NEXT

Edmonton: Hosts Vancouver on Jan. 20.

Vegas: Visits Nashville on Tuesday night.

___