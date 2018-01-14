Postecoglou introduced as new head coach of Yokohama

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Former Australia coach Ange Postecoglou was introduced as head coach of the J-League's Yokohama F. Marinos on Sunday.

"Our goal is to make Yokohama F Marinos a team everyone else will fear," Postecoglou said at a team ceremony. "My priority and my ambition is to have Yokohama F Marinos playing football that will make our supporters excited, make them proud and, most importantly, we will bring success."

The 52-year-old announced his shock resignation from the Socceroos in November, weeks after guiding Australia through a lengthy qualifying campaign for this year's World Cup in Russia.