Referee killed by shot put at indoor competition in Prague
A
A
Share via Email
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — A referee at a track and field competition in the Czech capital was killed when a shot put hit him in the chest.
The Czech athletics federation says the accident occurred during an indoor youth competition in Prague on Saturday. The victim was identified as Pavel Zeman, an experienced referee and long-term athletics official.
The rest of the competition was
Police are investigating the matter.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Convictions sought for B.C. pair found guilty of terror-related crimes
-
George Chuvalo lacks capacity to decide on his marriage, judge rules
-
Donald Trump tried to show you he’s sane and stable. His week became a running fiasco
-
Vodka shots and ‘I love you’ texts — How two Canadian couples in Hawaii prepared for the end