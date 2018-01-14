The Latest: Rain forces roofs to be closed at Aussie Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — The Latest on Monday at the Australian Open (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

Rain showers have forced the roof on Rod Laver Arena and two other show courts at the Australian Open to be closed.

The break at Rod Laver came during a marathon eighth game between Venus Williams and Belinda Bencic. With Bencic up a service break at 4-3, the players were on their fifth deuce of the game and Bencic had saved five break points when play was suspended.

The roofs were also closed at Margaret Court Arena and Hisense Arena, forcing play to be suspended for about 15 minutes at each stadium.

____

1:10 p.m.

Sloane Stephens has lost her eighth consecutive match since her Grand Slam breakthrough title at last year's U.S. Open.

Stephens was serving for the match in the second set against Zhang Shuai in the first round at the Australian Open on Monday but lost 2-6, ,7-6 (2), 6-2.

It was a tough first-rounder for Stephens — Zhang is ranked 34th and just outside the top 32 that would have seen the Chinese player seeded for the tournament.

Stephens didn't play last year's Australian Open because of a left foot injury that kept her out of action until Wimbledon. After her U.S. Open final win over fellow American Madison Keys, she lost her next six matches — four at tournaments in China and twice in the Fed Cup final — then opened the year with a first-round loss at last week's Sydney International.

____

12:45 p.m.

Julia Goerges has extended her winning streak to 15 matches, beating Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-4 in the first round at the Australian Open.

The 29-year-old German ended the year with tournament wins at Moscow and Zhuhai, then began 2018 with a win over Caroline Wozniacki in the final of the ASB Classic at Auckland, New Zealand.

Goerges is playing this year's Australian Open with a career-high ranking of No. 12. Last year here, she was 57th.

____

12:30 p.m.

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko made a positive start in her attempt to win a second Grand Slam singles title when she beat veteran Francesca Schiavone 6-1, 6-4 in a first-round match at the Australian Open. The age gap between 20-year-old Ostapenko and 37-year-old Schiavone, the 2010 French Open winner, was the biggest of any in the first round at Melbourne Park.

Ostapenko saved two break points in the third game of the opening set and clinched the set with an ace. After a trade of breaks in the second, Ostapenko got the decisive break in the ninth game of the second set, then served out the match after double-faulting on her first match point.

The seventh-seeded Ostapenko is playing her third Australian Open — she advanced to the third round at Melbourne Park last year. Schiavone was playing in the Australian Open main draw for the 17th time.

_____

10:45 a.m.

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko will start things off at the Australian Open on Monday in a Rod Laver Arena match against Francesca Schiavone.

The first Grand Slam of the year begins under partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and a temperature of 19 Celsius (66 Fahrenheit).

Another major singles champion from last year, U.S. Open winner Sloane Stephens, was set to begin play at the same time on Margaret Court Arena. The American will take on Zhang Shuai.

Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Venus Williams plays Belinda Bencic in the second match at Rod Laver Arena, and top-seeded Rafael Nadal plays the first evening match when he takes on Victor Estrella Burgos.

___