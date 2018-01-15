Bangladesh wins toss, to bowl in tri-series opener

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl Monday in a one-day cricket international against Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Sri Lanka is also playing in the three-nation tournament.

Zimbabwe was boosted by the return of Brendan Taylor and Kyle Jarvis, who have not played ODIs since 2015 and 2013 respectively and will be looking for a lift ahead of hosting the World Cup 2019 qualifying tournament in March.

Bangladesh is the No. 7-ranked team in the ICC standings while Zimbabwe is 10th.

Zimbabwe selected a predictable lineup with the Hamilton Mazakadza and Sikandar Raza expected to lead their batting along with Taylor while Kyle Jarvis will lead its bowling attack. Pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani is making his debut for Zimbabwe.

Teams :

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Sanjamul Islam , Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain

Zimbabwe: Graeme Cremer (captain), Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor, Malcolm Waller, , Blessing Muzarabani , Tendai Chatara, Kyle Jarvis.

Umpires: S.I.S. Saikat, Australia, and Chettithody Shamshuddin, India.