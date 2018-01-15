Defence rises, but offence is a new concern for Falcons
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons enter the
That means there are new concerns on
Only one year after Atlanta led the league in scoring in its 2016 Super Bowl season, the
It was appropriate that a season of regression on
First-year offensive
Running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman each missed time with concussions. Left guard Andy Levitre was placed on injured reserve before a wild-card win over the Rams with a triceps injury.
Quarterback Matt Ryan couldn't repeat his 2016 MVP production. Julio Jones was held to only three touchdown catches — his low total since having two in 2013, when he played only five games. He couldn't catch a last-chance, fourth down pass in the end zone from the Eagles 2.
The Falcons tumbled from first to 15th in scoring.
"I think that's certainly something that we have to look at and evaluate this
While the core of the
Recent history provides a reason to give Sarkasian another season with the
There was much talk that Ryan and Kyle Shanahan were not on the same page in Shanahan's first year leading the
Jones noted the Falcons had "new pieces" this season, including Sarkasian.
"Everybody has to be on the same page and it takes time," Jones said. "It takes more than one year. ... We are a much better
Here are some things to know about the Falcons following their 11-7 season:
FREE AGENCY: Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff are expected to talk on Wednesday about their
YOUNG D: Linebackers Deion Jones and DeVondre Campbell and safety Keanu Neal were the leaders of a
WIN-WIN FOR QUINN: Sure, Atlanta again fell short of its first Super Bowl championship, but there was one
FREEMAN MAY FACE SURGERY: Freeman told ESPN.com he finished the season with a sprained knee. He had 10 carries for only 7 yards against the Eagles despite sprained posterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee. He was on the injury report with a knee injury before each playoff game but the details of the injury were not known. He said he didn't know if surgery would be needed.
STILL KICKING: The 42-year-old Bryant was good on each of his five field goals in the
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tristan Cleveland: Some Halifax buildings really are ugly - and no, it’s not subjective
-
Vehicle crashes into home outside of Halifax, dump truck ends up on its side
-
'The time is right:' Halifax councillor proposes plastic bag ban for HRM
-
'Everyone panicked': Plane left dangling on cliff after it skids off runway in Turkey