Edmonton Eskimos sign veteran quarterback Kevin Glenn to CFL deal

EDMONTON — Kevin Glenn's trek through the CFL is now complete.

The veteran quarterback signed with the Edmonton Eskimos on Monday. Prior to the move, the Eskimos were the lone team not to hold Glenn's rights over his 17-year CFL career.

The 38-year-old Detroit native spent last season with Saskatchewan, passing for 4,038 yards and 25 touchdowns in leading the Roughriders to the East Division final.

Glenn is expected to provide depth at quarterback behind incumbent Mike Reilly, the CFL's outstanding player last season. Glenn has appeared in 268 career games and stands sixth in all-time passing yards (52,867) with 294 career TDs against 207 interceptions.