Hand's $19.75M Padres' deal includes $1.75M signing bonus
SAN DIEGO — All-Star closer Brad Hand's $19.75 million, three-year contract with the San Diego Padres includes a $1.75 million signing bonus.
Hand's signing bonus is split into two payments in 2018 and 2019. He receives salaries of $3.5 million this year, $6.5 million in 2019 and $7 million in 2020. The Padres have a $10 million option for 2021 with a $1 million buyout, under the deal announced Saturday.
Hand went 3-4 with 21 saves and a 2.16 ERA last season. He would have been eligible for free agency after the 2019 season.
