LeBron reflects on MLK's legacy, criticizes Trump on holiday

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — LeBron James says honouring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. is more important than ever because "we're trying to be divided right now by somebody."

James was referring to President Trump, whom the Cavaliers star has openly criticized in the past. James spoke Monday as he and his teammates prepared to host Golden State in one 11 NBA games played on the national holiday for the civil rights leader who was assassinated 50 years ago.