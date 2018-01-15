Lions acquire running back Rutley from Alouettes for future considerations

Rutley spent four seasons with Montreal after originally signing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2012. He ran for 1,243 yards and four TDs on 248 carries (5.1-yard average) over 35 career regular-season contests.

“This is a critical part of the off-season as we work towards creating a high level of competition and depth at every position on the field,” GM Ed Hervey said in a statement. "Acquiring Brandon is a prime example of that focus and we look forward to seeing what he can bring to our team.”